Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Thursday, July 18

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published July 18, 2024 at 10:40 AM MDT
On today's newscast, the Aspen Security Forum tackles the politics of green energy, three cultural institutions plan new housing at the Aspen Meadows campus, and Pitkin County is considering a new property tax.
