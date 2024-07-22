Monday, July 22

On today's newscast: A proposed affordable housing project in West Glenwood Springs will get about $1.5m from the city over two years if its approved, The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is considering potential replacement options for hearing officer Mick Ireland, award-winning actors and a 60-piece orchestra will perform “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Klein Music Tent tomorrow, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.