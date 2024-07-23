Tuesday, July 23

On today's newscast: the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado is proposing new rules to manage big-game habitat in areas where there’s a lot of oil and gas development, the median sale price of a single-family home in Aspen has risen to $16.5 million, several brush fires caused an extended closure on I-70 yesterday between Rifle and Parachute, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.