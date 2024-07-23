Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, July 23
On today's newscast: the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado is proposing new rules to manage big-game habitat in areas where there’s a lot of oil and gas development, the median sale price of a single-family home in Aspen has risen to $16.5 million, several brush fires caused an extended closure on I-70 yesterday between Rifle and Parachute, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.