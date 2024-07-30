Tuesday, July 30

On today's newscast: a new nonprofit has formed in support of widening the runway at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, the city of Aspen is getting a significant funding bump for its Lumberyard affordable housing project, the city of Aspen will host an open house at the Armory Hall to present concepts for the historic building's redevelopment, and more.

