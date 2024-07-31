August 2024 Evergreen giveaway: Win two annual passes to Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Situated alongside the beautiful Colorado River in Glenwood Springs and surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, Iron Mountain Hot Springs offers magnificent views of Iron Mountain, Red Mountain, and the twin peaks of Mount Sopris from the luxury of dozens of hot spring soaking pools.

The legacy offerings of Iron Mountain Hot Springs include 16 geothermal Iron Mountain mineral soaking pools, an experience pool, jetted spa and a freshwater family pool. Thoughtful amenities are built in throughout, including towel tree sculptures at each soaking pool, changing rooms stocked with complimentary shower products, and the original Sopris Cafe.

WorldSprings is a new, adults-only section of Iron Mountain Hot Springs where guests ages 21+ can enjoy 10 pebble-bottomed Inspired Pools along the Colorado River, a cold plunge pool, a Dead Sea pool, a waterfall freshwater pool, and the new Sandbar Cafe.

“We’re excited to offer an elevated, adults-only experience that takes Iron Mountain Hot Springs to the next level,” said Aaron McCallister, General Manager of Iron Mountain Hot Springs.



“With the addition of WorldSprings, we’re nearly doubling our capacity to address the increased interest in hot springs from guests from around the globe.”

Each Inspired Pool is filled with a famous hot spring mineral formula from locations across the globe, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the healing properties of these well-known pools. Mineral formulas from Iceland, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Romania, Australia, Bali, Italy, New Zealand, and South Korea are featured on rotation, each with their own unique mineral makeup and healing properties.

The new Sandbar Cafe features healthy and diverse craft food, including artisan flatbreads, quinoa salads, and charcuterie. New drink offerings include a full wine and beer list like Iron Mountain Spiked Iced Tea and Frozen Electric Blue Lemonade among many others. Order online from your pool and receive a text when your order is ready for pick up.

Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Annual Pass holders are welcome to soak for a 3-hour visit any time of day, seven days a week, within operating hours, to both sides of the property. No reservations are required. Iron Mountain Hot Springs is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ready to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member with a gift of $15/month (or more!) to support Aspen Public Radio and be entered to win now. Already an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member? Eligible Evergreen members will be automatically entered. Thank you for supporting local journalism here in our community!

Please note, annual passes will not be redeemable for cash, cannot be resold, and cannot be combined with another discount or offer. Expires 4/1/2025.

Throughout Aspen Public Radio membership drives and other fundraising campaigns during the year, the station may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.

