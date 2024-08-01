Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, August 1
On today's newscast: Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Aspen next Saturday for a private fundraiser, a Pitkin County group called “Citizens Against Bigger Planes” has collected enough petition signatures to appear on the November ballot, public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management are entering stage one fire restrictions on Friday, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.