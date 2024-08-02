Friday, August 2

On today's newscast: the commercial aircraft fleet at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport will see a major change this winter as United Airlines confirmed its intent to transition its CRJ 700 fleet to E175s , nearly 200 mountain bikers will hit the trails of Snowmass Village on Saturday for a long-distance race, Aspen School District’s School Resource Officers attended a conference to learn best practices for school policing, and more.

