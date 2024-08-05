Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, August 5
On today's newscast: there were multiple mudslides on Highway 133 near Redstone last night, traffic delays are expected to continue in the Snowmass Canyon, Ballots are being sent out today for a special election for a seat on the Garfield Re-2 School District’s Board of Directors, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.