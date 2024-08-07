Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, August 7
On today's newscast: Pitkin County will author its own airport-related ballot question for the upcoming general election, Carbondale Town Trustees have established a set of strategic pillars to guide their work in 2025 and 2026, Aspen has earned special recognition for the way it approaches sustainability in a resort community, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.