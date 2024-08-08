Thursday, August 8

On today's newscast: Theatre Aspen has canceled three performances of the musical “Come From Away” this week after several cast members got COVID-19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has updated its rules for killing wolves to be in line with federal regulations, attorneys defending former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters took aim at Dominion Voting Systems during Tuesday's testimony, and more.

