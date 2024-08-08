Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, August 8
On today's newscast: Theatre Aspen has canceled three performances of the musical “Come From Away” this week after several cast members got COVID-19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has updated its rules for killing wolves to be in line with federal regulations, attorneys defending former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters took aim at Dominion Voting Systems during Tuesday's testimony, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.