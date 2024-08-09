Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, August 9
On today's newscast: Colorado Parks and Wildlife detected zebra mussel larvae in the Colorado River, Town of Carbondale will start a new road construction project on Highway 133 at the Cowen Drive crossing this week, Town of Basalt hosted an open house to talk about improving pedestrian passage between downtown Basalt and Willits and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.