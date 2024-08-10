Hwy 82 closed due to mud slide from rainfall at Thunder River Market

Highway 82 is closed south of Glenwood Springs due to a mud slide from mile marker 5 past mile marker 6.5, in both directions, near the Thunder River Market intersection. A Garfield County alert states that the slide is due to the rainfall.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews worked overnight to cut a trench through the rocky debris to allow water to flow away from the flooded area. The debris is three to four feet deep with rocks and mud and the three-quarters of a mile stretch is still impacted. As of 12:15 p.m. on August 11, CDOT crews were utilizing three front loaders, a back hoe, and nine trucks to continue cleaning up the debris.

There is an alternate route in place using County Road 154, or also known as Old State Highway 82 Bypass.

RFTA bus lines have been diverted using the Spring Valley route, but there are no interruptions to service.

All vehicles that were caught in the slide have been recovered, according to CDOT. All drivers and passengers were evacuated last night without injury. There is currently no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Aspen Public Radio will update this story as more information becomes available.