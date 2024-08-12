Aspen Ideas Festival: How women are changing opera

Opera is changing. Look at what just happened in New York.Since its inception in the early 1880s until just a few years ago, the Met Opera had only hosted four women to conduct. Ever.

Earlier this year, four female conductors performed at the Met in just one week.

Today, we are sharing highlights from a conversation that took place at this year’s Aspen Ideas Festival.Jenn Whitemet three women playing key roles not only as performers but as composers and opera house leaders.

Jenn spoke with soprano Renee Fleming, composer and producer Missy Mazzoli, and Houston Grand Opera CEO Khori Dastoor.

Also, we hear from Celeste Headlee. Her voice is familiar to millions of NPR listeners.But what you might know is the fact that Celeste is a trained opera singer.

Celeste talks about her passion for the artform and the inspiration she takes from her grandfather, composer William Grant Still, known as the Dean of Black American Composers.

