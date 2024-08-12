Monday, August 12

On today's newscast: Highway 82 closed over the weekend near the Thunder River intersection due to a mudslide and the road is still being cleared, the Aspen School District has become the first International Baccalaureate school district in the state of Colorado, Democrat Adam Frish has challenged Republican Jeff Hurd to a series of three debates between now and November 5th, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.