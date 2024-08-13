Tuesday, August 13

Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
On today's newscast: A jury has found former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters guilty on seven charges, Former President Donald Trump’s campaign flew to Aspen this weekend in a blue Gulfstream jet formerly owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, The West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition is officially launching its first program, and more.
