Thursday, August 15

On today's newscast: the city of Glenwood Springs is considering an increase in penalties for people and businesses who violate the rules around bear safety and trash, Pitkin County Sheriff’s office swore in an 11-week-old Golden Retriever yesterday, Summit County has approved 1 million dollars for the purchase of the Shoshone water right, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.