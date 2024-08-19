Monday, August 19

On today's newscast: More than two dozen personnel responded to a house fire on Bear Ridge Road in Emma on Saturday night, Glenwood Springs City Council has approved an updated energy and climate action plan, Jazz Aspen Snowmass has received a $10 million gift from its board chairman Andy Paul for its new headquarters in downtown Aspen, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.