Wednesday, August 21

On today's newscast: a new issue committee has formed to support Pitkin County’s airport ballot initiative called A Whole Lot of People for a Better Airport, Pitkin County is looking to weigh in on the Entrance to Aspen issue, Aspen city officials ponder the details of the future of the Armory building, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.