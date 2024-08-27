Federal grants will help Tribes, such as the Navajo Nation, combat food insecurity

Some government-backed food distribution programs are experiencing supply chain issues nationwide. This is having a significant effect on Indigenous communities. In response, the USDA is providing emergency grants for Tribes .

To address the lack of food access caused by supply chain issues, some communities such as the Navajo Nation will receive over $5 million to obtain food locally.

Justin Ahasteen, the Executive Director of the Navajo Nation’s Washington office, said the Tribe plans to use the emergency funds to create more farming opportunities to promote food resiliency. This will allow them to move away from preservative-filled food items to food that is also culturally enriching.

“Traditional diets like cornmeal, flour, beans, potatoes and get that out to the people so that they have better quality food but also food that is part of our traditional diet,” he said.

More nutritious food will also help address chronic issues such as diabetes.

“Part of the commodity food program, you know a lot of the food that was provided previously, just full of preservatives,” Ahasteen said. “Really not the most … healthiest thing you were eating. So really trying to change that dynamic.”

When their local farming system is fully functional, the Navajo Agriculture Production effort will be able to provide food delivery for nearly 50,000 residents.

Many Tribes depend on the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) and the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA).

Other efforts the USDA has taken in response to the supply chain disruptions include:



Providing commodity Credit Corporation funds to FDPIR agencies. The USDA is offering at least $11 million to help the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations buy food locally.

Temporarily expanding the USDA Department of Defense Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program .

. Activating the Emergency Feeding Network with Situations of Distress: This includes encouraging state agencies to work with local partners, such as food banks, to distribute food to specific communities such as Tribes.

Leveraging the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program.

The USDA does not know when the supply chain issues will be resolved.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

