September 2024 Evergreen giveaway: Win a mountainFLOW professional tuning kit

Published August 28, 2024 at 3:56 PM MDT
June 1, 2022 Independence Pass Aspen CO Mountain Flow wax and Ski Poles Chris Davenport peter@mountainflow.com Matt Power Photography
Matt Power Photography
Chris Davenport, Independence Pass, June 2022

When you sign up to give $15 a month to Aspen Public Radio this September, you'll be entered into a drawing to win a professional tuning kit from local outfitters, mountainFLOW.

Your kit includes the new Handheld Infrared Waxer which provides a complete hot wax without any of the scraping or mess… just brush your skis or snowboard and you’re ready to go! You’ll also receive a pair of tuning stands, a wax brush set, and a selection of mountainFLOW’s patented plant-based, non-petroleum ski + snowboard wax.

Based in Carbondale, CO, mountainFLOW is a leader in sustainable and performance-driven products for both the ski and bike industry. With this environmentally-friendly wax kit, tuning your skis or snowboard has never been easier. Also, you can rest assured that their products are safe for you, the user, and for the beautiful mountain playgrounds that we call home.

Ready to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member with a gift of $15/month (or more!) to support Aspen Public Radio and be entered to win now. Already an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member? Eligible Evergreen members will be automatically entered.

Thank you for supporting local journalism here in our community!

Throughout Aspen Public Radio membership drives and other fundraising campaigns during the year, the station may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.