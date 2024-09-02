Police altercation at Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center results in fatal shooting of a suspect

A man has been shot and killed after an altercation with officers from the Glenwood Springs Police Department this afternoon.

At 12:59 p.m. in the parking lot at the Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center, at least two police officers recognized a suspect with an outstanding felony warrant related to firearms charges.

According to Glenwood Springs Chief of Police Joseph Deras, the officers went to engage with the individual when he pulled out a firearm. Officers retreated, and at least one fired a service weapon.

It's unclear exactly how many officers fired shots, or whether or not the suspect returned fire.

The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead on the scene by Glenwood Springs fire personnel.

An area around the shopping center has been roped off and will be inaccessible to the public for several more hours as state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, investigate.