Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet in Philadelphia tonight for their first presidential debate. Join us for live special coverage of the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast from NPR, starting at 7:00 pm MT and is anticipated to end at 9:00 pm MT. The NPR debate coverage will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly. Also joining the coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram.