Snowmass Balloon Festival returns for 49th annual hot air event

The Snowmass Balloon Festival will draw dozens of colorful hot air balloons and crews from across the country to the Roaring Fork Valley this weekend.

Balloons will take off early every morning, Friday through Sunday, weather permitting, and they’ll mostly stick around Snowmass Village.

But on Friday, many will compete in a race downvalley; whoever gets the farthest in a fixed amount of time wins. It’s a good day to watch from a nearby trail or roadside pullout — or to catch the balloons’ vibrant designs during your commute — but festival organizers want spectators to steer clear of the starting area in Town Park that morning.

So, if you want to chat with some of the pilots, or look at the balloons up close, there are several other options at Town Park throughout the weekend.

On Friday evening, from 6 to 9 p.m, the festival will host their annual “Night Glow,” when balloons stay grounded and lit-up against the sunset. Then, there are two more rounds of ballooning for early risers: Spectators are welcome in the park on Saturday and Sunday morning, when most of the action occurs between 7 and 9 a.m.