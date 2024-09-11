© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Snowmass Balloon Festival returns for 49th annual hot air event

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published September 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM MDT
The “Calico Rose” hot air balloon floats over Snowmass Village during the Snowmass Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The annual festival draws dozens of participants and hundreds of spectators for a fall weekend in Town Park.
The Snowmass Balloon Festival will draw dozens of colorful hot air balloons and crews from across the country to the Roaring Fork Valley this weekend.

Balloons will take off early every morning, Friday through Sunday, weather permitting, and they’ll mostly stick around Snowmass Village.

But on Friday, many will compete in a race downvalley; whoever gets the farthest in a fixed amount of time wins. It’s a good day to watch from a nearby trail or roadside pullout — or to catch the balloons’ vibrant designs during your commute — but festival organizers want spectators to steer clear of the starting area in Town Park that morning.

So, if you want to chat with some of the pilots, or look at the balloons up close, there are several other options at Town Park throughout the weekend.

On Friday evening, from 6 to 9 p.m, the festival will host their annual “Night Glow,” when balloons stay grounded and lit-up against the sunset. Then, there are two more rounds of ballooning for early risers: Spectators are welcome in the park on Saturday and Sunday morning, when most of the action occurs between 7 and 9 a.m.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
