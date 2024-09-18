© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Wednesday, September 18

September 18, 2024
On today’s newscast: A big semi-truck crash closed I-70 for hours and cleanup efforts continue, the X-Games return to Buttermilk, renewable energy money in Pitkin County, David Koechner at TACAW, threats to Colorado’s Secretary of State, data on pollution in Colorado, and more.

