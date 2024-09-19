The News Roundup - International

Two waves of deadly explosions involving pagers, walkie talkies, and other electronic devices rocked Lebanon and Syria this week. Israeli officials notified the U.S. that the country was going to carry out an operation in Lebanon on Tuesday but did not give any details about what was planned.

On Monday, a European Union naval mission said salvagers successfully towed a Greek-flagged oil tanker that was on fire for weeks in the Red Sea to safety. It was carrying one million barrels of crude oil. The tanker was attacked by Houthi rebels in early September. Houthi rebels continue to threaten ships linked to Israel, the U.S. or the U.K. to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

China’s legislature this week passed a new policy that would raise the retirement age for the country’s workers. Starting next year, the retirement ages will be raised over the course of 15 years. It will go from 60 to 63 for men. For women, it will depend on their trade. The retirement age for women in blue-collar jobs will go from 50 to 55. For women in white-collar jobs, the retirement age will go from 55 to 58.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of thew News Roundup.

