Federal appeals court to hear arguments over Utah monuments

A federal appeals court is set to hear oral arguments in Colorado on Sept. 26, in a lawsuit over two of the largest national monuments in the continental U.S.; Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in southern Utah.

The litigation centers around a federal law signed in 1906 called the Antiquities Act , which allows presidents to protect areas of federal lands with “critical natural, historical and scientific resources.”

The dispute started when former President Trump dramatically shrunk both monuments in 2017. Then, a few years later, the Biden Administration reversed that move , restoring the monuments to more than three million acres total.

The state of Utah and two of its counties sued saying Biden overstepped his authority, in part because the monuments are too big. Presidents are only allowed to reserve “the smallest area compatible” with protecting the resources, according to the Antiquities Act.

“President Biden’s designations are as large as several states—which far exceeds his authority and is an abuse of the Act,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes in a press release.

A district court judge ruled against Utah’s claims last year, and the state appealed to the 10th Circuit .

The Biden Administration maintains that the Antiquities Act gives presidents broad discretion to create new monuments, and highlights that a long list of court battles have upheld that authority.

“If there’s one place that’s deserving and worthy of protection under the Antiquities Act, it’s certainly Bears Ears,” said Matthew Campbell, the Deputy Director of the Native American Rights Fund , which is representing the Hopi and Ute Mountain Ute tribes, as well as the Pueblo of Zuni. Along with the Navajo Nation, they intervened in the case on the side of the federal government.

The vast red canyons and cliffs of the Bears Ears region hold a plethora of historic and cultural sites important to the Tribal Nations, Campbell said.

Yet, the court hearings in Colorado may not get into the merits of the arguments over the Antiquities Act, and could instead focus on legal threshold questions, such as whether the court is able to assess the president’s judgment on monument decisions.

