The role of Millennial and Gen Z members of Congress in the 2024 election

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published October 3, 2024 at 7:20 AM MDT
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference with Democratic lawmakers about the Biden administrations border politics, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference with Democratic lawmakers about the Biden administrations border politics, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

The election is a little over a month away. We’ve spoken on this show about the importance of young voters. 

But what role do Gen-Z and Millennial members of Congress play in the upcoming election? And how can they help mend political divides and get their peers to the polls?

That’s what the latest report from Future Caucus aims to shed light on. Future Caucus is a non-partisan national nonprofit advocating for Gen-Z and Millennial members of Congress.

We sit down to talk about it.

Arfie Ghedi