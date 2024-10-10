Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, October 10
On today's newscast: Pitkin County inks an extension with a fixed base operator at the airport, Garfield County petitioners add more titles to a list of books they think should be on the library's "highest shelf," Belly Up responds to concerns from other arts organizations about plans for a Buttermilk concert series, and more.
