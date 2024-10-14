Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, October 14
On today’s newscast: Immigration emerges as a big issue in the Garfield County commissioner race, Roaring Fork Valley students discuss performing arts programs, more updates from budget season, Sen. Michael Bennet visits the valley this week, dispatches from the Trump rally in Aurora last week, Colorado’s warm September, federal funding for water and sagebrush, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.