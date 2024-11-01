Mental health on the ballot in Colorado

As the election approaches, voters are examining candidates' stances on a range of issues, and for some, mental health is at the top of the list.

Mood Fuel, an online news service that focuses on mental health issues, has published a new voter guide looking at where candidates stand on mental health policies and examining how mental health is showing up on the ballot.

Renata Hill, the news site's publisher, says the guide is based on three crucial questions that were put to all 219 state legislative candidates :

1. Previously, how have you addressed the struggles faced by Coloradans living with mental health struggles?

2. If elected, what is the first concrete step you will take to improve the rocky mental health landscape of our state, especially for marginalized neighbors and those living with serious mental illness?

3. What are your experiences or what have you heard about Colorado residents' experiences in trying to access culturally appropriate, professionally adept mental health care in Colorado?

Of the 219 state legislative candidates, only 24 responded. “There were a couple that said, you know, ‘this is not a topic that I've ever thought about, but now that you've raised the question, it's good for me to consider,’” said Hill.

Hill categorized the questions and used symbols to make the guide easier for readers to scan.

“(For) candidates ... readers can just come to the guide and look at the symbols next to each of their names,” explained Hill.

“I pulled a significant comment that they made within their responses and their verbatim comments are on other pages of the guide."

The guide also includes election and voter information information for people with mental health needs.

“I've had people tell me, you know, ‘well, I live with this and this condition, but I haven't voted in 20 years, but I want to vote this time because it's important. So what do I do?’ So there's a section in the guide that covers that for people that have those questions,” said Hill.

Mood Fuel’s voter guide also examines where and how mental health issues are appearing on the state ballot. Of the 14 statewide measures this year, Hill points to some that include a mental health component.

Proposition KK, the firearms and ammunition excise tax, would help fund mental health programs and services for crime victims, veterans, and youth.

“When I saw that, that was the prime motivator for me to get started on this guide,” explained Hill.

Another measure that Hill identifies is Amendment G, a property tax exemption for veterans with disabilities.

"Housing is a big intersection with mental health. And so if we can help veterans be more housing secure, then I definitely think that's mental health related."

Amendment J, which would repeal the constitutional definition of marriage, is also connected to mental health said Hill.

“Many of my readers are queer, consider themselves part of the LGBTQ plus community, they are, along with veterans, at a significantly higher risk for suicidal ideation,” she said. “So that's definitely a mental health-related issue.

Copyright 2024 Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including Aspen Public Radio.