Friday, November 8

On today's newscast: efforts continue to preserve the St. Benedict's Monastery in Old Snowmass, a regional coalition is making headway on a tiny home community for unhoused veterans in Silt, nonprofits AspenOut and Cook Inclusive are partnering on a scholarship program for high schoolers, immigrant rights groups are preparing for mass deportations in Colorado, and more.

