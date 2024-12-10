A suspect is charged with murder in the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting: Here is the latest

Updated December 10, 2024 at 06:57 AM ET

Five days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan, police arrested and filed charges against a 26-year-old man.

Thompson was headed to an investor meeting in New York City on Wednesday when a person approached him from behind and shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officials searched the city for days for a suspect but later said they believed the person fled New York after the shooting. Luigi Mangione was arrested Monday in Pennsylvania.

Here's what to know about the case so far.

Mangione is from Maryland and worked as a data engineer

Mangione was taken into custody by police in Altoona, Penn., after he was recognized at a local McDonald's and reported to authorities.

He is facing charges that include murder, illegal possession of a firearm and lying about his identity.

At the time of his arrest, Mangione had with him a ghost gun thought to be used in the shooting, a fake ID and three pages of text possibly indicating his motive, police said.

NYPD Chief Detective Joseph Kenny said the document in Mangione's possession indicated some "ill will toward corporate America."

Online accounts and school records show that Mangione is from the Baltimore area and was the valedictorian of the private Gilman School. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's and a master's degree, both in computer science, with a focus on artificial intelligence. He most recently worked as a data engineer and was living in Hawaii, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His interests ranged from literature to philosophy. In an online review of a book by Theodore Kaczynski, also known as the "Unabomber," Mangione wrote, "It's easy to quickly and thoughtless write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies. But it's simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out."

Mangione does not have any known criminal history, police said.

Mangione is related to Maryland Republican Delegate Nino Mangione, who represents parts of Baltimore County. The politician said in a statement on behalf of the family that they are "devastated by this news" but only know what they have read in the media and cannot comment on news reports.

"Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest," he said. "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."

Who was Brian Thompson?

Thompson had been CEO of UnitedHealthcare since 2021 but had been at UnitedHealth Group since 2004, serving in various executive roles for divisions including Medicare and employer and individual plans.

He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's in business administration and accounting in 1997, according to his LinkedIn page.

He lived in Minnesota, where the company is based and was a husband and father to two children.

His wife, Paulette, told NBC News that he had been receiving threats recently.

What's next in the case?

Mangione is currently being held in Pennsylvania. New York law enforcement officials are drafting their own charges for Mangione. He is expected to be extradited there, though it is unclear when.

Officials are also investigating if Mangione may have had help in committing the crime or evading police.

An attorney had not been listed for Mangione as of Monday night.

