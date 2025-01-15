© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado lawmakers show signs of increased polarization by ending some longstanding traditions

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Lucas Brady Woods
Published January 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM MST
Breaking with longstanding practice, Republicans in the Colorado House voted against Democrat Julie McCluskie as speaker, as Colorado lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Jan. 8 for the opening day of the General Assembly.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News via the Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Breaking with longstanding practice, Republicans in the Colorado House voted against Democrat Julie McCluskie as speaker, as Colorado lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Jan. 8 for the opening day of the General Assembly.

The opening days of the Colorado legislature are usually marked by goodwill and bipartisanship.

Not so much, this year.

Lawmakers put an end to their practice of choosing the speaker of the Colorado House unanimously, and breaking with past practice, some Republicans voted against certifying the results of the 2024 election. Many Democrats also decried the influence of Washington when Gov. Jared Polis said in his State of the State address that Colorado will "welcome more federal help to detain and deport dangerous criminals" amid the incoming Trump administration's promises to crack down on illegal immigration.

In this episode of Purplish, hosts Bente Birkeland, of CPR News, and KUNC's State Capitol reporter Lucas Brady Woods guide you through all the dramatic moments as the session got underway. The also lay out some future fights that are expected, on topics like guns and labor.

And they point to one area where Republicans and Democrats in Colorado might be able to find some areas of agreement.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

This episode of Purplish was edited by Jo Erickson and Megan Verlee and produced by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music was composed by Brad Turner.

Copyright 2025 KUNC

Tags
Homepage
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland has covered Colorado politics and government since spring of 2006. She loves the variety and challenge of the state capitol beat and talking to people from all walks of life. Bente's work has aired on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, American PublicMedia'sMarketplace, and she was a contributor for WNYC's The Next Big Thing. She has won numerous local and national awards, including best beat reporting from the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. Bente grew up in Minnesota and England, and loves skiing, hiking, and is an aspiring cello player. She lives in Lakewood with her husband.
Lucas Brady Woods