Shelter in place order in Willits area lifted after police responded to suspected gunshots

10:03 p.m.

Basalt Police Department announced on Facebook at 10:00 p.m. that they were in contact with the suspect and people in Willits were no longer required to shelter in place.

Residents may still see law enforcement in the area as officers continue their investigation, but they emphasized that there is no threat to the public.

9:00 p.m.

In a phone call at 8:50 p.m., Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said officers were trying to execute an arrest warrant at an individual’s residence. While at the door, officers heard what they believed to be gunshots inside.

It’s still an ongoing investigation, but Mahoney said, “we don’t believe the public in general is in harm’s way at this point.”

He said law enforcement will be able to release the shelter in place order once they can clear the apartment.

8:14 p.m.

According to a post on the Basalt Police Department's Facebook page, officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant in the Willits area earlier this evening.

According to the post at 8:10 p.m., "Officers on scene heard what they believed to be gunshots. Officers are in the process of trying to make contact with the subject inside. There have been no injuries to any officers."

The department added that people in the area should remain indoors, and they will send additional updates as soon as they are able.

8:09 p.m.

A ReachWell alert sent at 7:03 p.m. this evening told residents in the Willits area to shelter in place because of law enforcement activity in the area.

Several eyewitnesses have described law enforcement officers carrying weapons and lots of police cars in the area.

No additional details have been confirmed as of 8:09 p.m. this evening.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.