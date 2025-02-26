© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen City Council candidates 'squirm' live at the Wheeler

Published February 26, 2025 at 8:58 PM MST
The Aspen City Council candidates discuss issues during the 2025 Squirm Night on the main stage of The Wheeler Opera House in downtown Aspen on Feb. 26, 2025.
The Aspen City Council candidates discuss issues during the 2025 Squirm Night on the main stage of The Wheeler Opera House in downtown Aspen on Feb. 26, 2025.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Aspen Public Radio, The Aspen Times and Aspen Daily News held the 2025 Squirm Night with Aspen City Council candidates live from the main stage of The Wheeler Opera House.

Candidates in attendance included incumbent John Doyle, incumbent Torre, Emily Kolbe, Christine Benedetti, Scot Woolley and Tyler Wilkinson-Ray.

The conversation started with a dedicated section on the Entrance to Aspen issues and referenda. The second half of the evening was dedicated to questions on Aspen's homeless population, childcare, arts funding and community preservation. The forum was moderated by Aspen Daily News Editor-in-Chief Andre Salvail and The Aspen Times Editor-in-Chief Ray Erku.
