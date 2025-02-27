Thursday, February 27

On today's episode: Aspen City Council candidates address the Entrance to Aspen issues and if downvalley residents should have a say; Aspen City Council candidates give thoughts on how to use the RETT funds for arts and culture endeavors; and a decision was made on the Name Change Policy in the RE-2 School District. Tune in for these stories and more.

