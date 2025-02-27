Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, February 27
On today's episode: Aspen City Council candidates address the Entrance to Aspen issues and if downvalley residents should have a say; Aspen City Council candidates give thoughts on how to use the RETT funds for arts and culture endeavors; and a decision was made on the Name Change Policy in the RE-2 School District. Tune in for these stories and more.
