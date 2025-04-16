Officials demand answers as crews work to restore power after another Puerto Rico blackout

Updated April 17, 2025 at 07:55 AM ET

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Crews worked early Thursday to restore power to Puerto Rico after a blackout across the entire island that affected the main international airport, several hospitals and hotels filled with Easter vacationers.

The outage that began past noon Wednesday left 1.4 million customers without electricity and 328,000 without water. At least 231,000 customers, or 16%, had power back at the end of the day. Officials expected 90% of customers to have power back within 48 to 72 hours after the outage.

"This is a shame for the people of Puerto Rico that we have a problem of this magnitude," said Gov. Jenniffer González, who cut her weeklong vacation short and returned to Puerto Rico on Wednesday evening.

The blackout snarled traffic, forced hundreds of businesses to close and left those unable to afford generators scrambling to buy ice and candles.

It's the second islandwide blackout to hit Puerto Rico in less than four months, with the previous one occurring on New Year's Eve.

Alejandro Granadillo / AP / AP Customers sit inside a restaurant lit by battery-powered lanterns during an island-wide power outage, in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

"Why on holidays?" griped José Luis Richardson, who did not have a generator and kept cool by splashing water on himself every couple of hours.

The roar of generators and smell of fumes filled the air as a growing number of Puerto Ricans renewed calls for the government to cancel the contracts with Luma Energy, which oversees the transmission and distribution of power, and Genera PR, which oversees generation.

González promised to heed those calls.

"That is not under doubt or question," she said, but added that it's not a quick process. "It is unacceptable that we have failures of this kind."

González said a major outage like the one that occurred Wednesday leads to an estimated $230 million revenue loss daily.

Ramón C. Barquín III, president of the United Retail Center, a nonprofit that represents small- and medium-sized businesses, warned that ongoing outages would spook potential investors at a time that Puerto Rico urgently needs economic development.

"We cannot continue to repeat this cycle of blackouts without taking concrete measures to strengthen our energy infrastructure," he said.

Many also were concerned about Puerto Rico's elderly population, with the mayor of Canóvanas deploying brigades to visit the bedridden and those who depend on electronic medical equipment.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Vega Alta opened a center to provide power to those with lifesaving medical equipment.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shutdown, the latest in a string of major blackouts on the island in recent years.

Daniel Hernández, vice president of operations at Genera PR, said Wednesday that a disturbance hit the transmission system shortly after noon, a time when the grid is vulnerable because there are few machines regulating frequency at that hour.

Puerto Rico has struggled with chronic outages since September 2017, when Hurricane Maria pummeled the island as a powerful Category 4 storm, razing a power grid that crews are still struggling to rebuild.

The grid already had been deteriorating as a result of decades of a lack of maintenance and investment.

