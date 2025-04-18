© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
A Western Slope Baseball team has adopted an endangered and endearing new mascot

By Alex Hager
Published April 18, 2025 at 1:40 PM MDT
The Humpback Chub
Illustration by Joe Tomelleri
/
https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/nature/fish-humpback-chub.htm
The Humpback Chub

Colorado’s Grand Junction Jackalopes have finally given in to YEARS of pleading from fans. The minor league team will sport jerseys once a week to honor the fish that’s become a mascot of sorts for the mighty river that flows through town. Their new shirts are white on the belly and green on the back, just like the fish. The Humpback Chub gets its name from the big fleshy hump above its head. Chubs were recently taken OFF the endangered list after years of conservation work. Their baseball avatars will give half the proceeds from jersey sales to a scholarship program for kids working at a local fish hatchery. 
Alex Hager
