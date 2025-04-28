On Thursday, April 24, 2025, Rocky Mountain Community Radio hosted a regional call-in show on immigration, discussing how federal laws and executive orders intersect with state and local policies and how those affect immigrant communities.

The show was co-hosted by Lara Jones at KRCL in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sam Fuqua at KGNU in Boulder, Colorado.

The guests included Ciriac Alvarez Valle, Senior Policy Analyst, Voices for Utah Children, and her colleague Liliana Bolaños, a proud Mexican American from Michoacan, Mexico, an Immigrant Family Policy Analyst at Voices for Utah Children, and an Immigration Advisor to Mormon Women for Ethical Government, and Raquel Lane-Arellano with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.

This show was broadcast live on KGNU, KRCL, KBUT, KDNK, KVNF, and KHOL.

