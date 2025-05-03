'Wait Wait' for May 3, 2025: With Not My Job guest Natasha Rothwell

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Natasha Rothwell and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Hari Kondabolu and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A New War On Christmas; Love After Brady; How To Be An Alpha

Panel Questions

Science Solves the Fettuccini Paradox

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about historical facts being proved wrong, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Natasha Rothwell gets quizzed on people who froth well: Baristas

The White Lotus' Natasha Rothwell plays our game called "Sure you Roth-well, but do you froth well?" Three questions about baristas.

Panel Questions

High January; New York Times Finds Unexpected Paradise on Earth

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Bubbly Medicine; Fashion Flops; Best Man's Best Friend

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson story... what will be the next hot celebrity gossip we get from CBS Sunday Morning.

