Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, May 23
On today's newscast: An Aspen-based developer made progress on workforce housing projects in Parachute and Fruita this week, Snowmass Village moved forward on its affordable housing project, the National Weather Service in our region is seeing impacts of the federal hiring freeze and cuts, some local government offices will be closed on Memorial Day, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.