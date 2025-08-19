A remembrance of Dale Webster, who surfed for 40 years

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

A new day, a new wave - that was always surfer Dale Webster's goal.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "STEP INTO LIQUID")

DALE WEBSTER: Today was 9,182 consecutive days, a little over 25 years. I'm trying to surf to the year 2004, and by then, I'll be up to 10,407 consecutive days. If I can reach that goal, you can tell that dreams can come true.

DETROW: That is Webster describing the seemingly impossible goal in the 2003 surfing documentary "Step Into Liquid."

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "STEP INTO LIQUID")

WEBSTER: It started out as a streak, went into a quest, and now it's some sort of a mission. I don't really know what the mission is, but the only worthwhile thing in life is to ride it to the end.

DETROW: Dale Webster died recently at the age of 76.

JAKE HOWARD: So Dale starts on September 3, 1975, and he goes all the way to October 5, 2015, without missing one single day of surfing.

DETROW: That is Jake Howard, the editor-in-chief of SURFER magazine. Webster surfed for 14,642 consecutive days. That's 40 years in total. What exactly did a daily surf session mean?

HOWARD: He had to paddle out and catch three waves and ride them to the beach. That was his bare minimum.

DETROW: Now, catching three waves in northern California waters isn't exactly easy.

HOWARD: 'Cause it's cold, it's sharky (ph), it's not hospitable. It's not inviting a lot of the time up there. And he just absolutely loved it.

DETROW: Despite all those challenges, sharky and otherwise, Webster kept pursuing his goal, no matter what.

HOWARD: Going through health issues, going through personal issues - he went and surfed the day that his wife passed away from cancer.

DETROW: In "Step Into Liquid," Webster said surfing sustained him.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "STEP INTO LIQUID")

WEBSTER: Unfortunately, my family knows that this is the best thing for me is to keep doing this as long as I can.

DETROW: That was surfer Dale Webster. He died this month at the age of 76.

