Trump confirms Iran shot down helicopter, says U.S. 'must' respond

Updated June 9, 2026 at 12:36 PM MDT

President Trump said Tuesday the U.S. "must" respond to an attack from Iran on a U.S. army helicopter that was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the two pilots were unharmed and safe.

U.S. Central Command confirmed that the helicopter went down at 7:33 p.m. ET on June 8. The two crew members were rescued about two hours later.

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.

"Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," Trump said.

Last week, Trump was asked about a report that his red line for ending the tenuous ceasefire with Iran would be if American troops were killed and he said: "It would be a good reason, I'd be honest with you."

The incident shows the high-stakes nature of Trump's current position - trying to navigate an end to the war that is straining global economies and tanking his popularity, while ensuring American military credibility. Both allies and enemies will be watching how Trump responds to a direct threat to military personnel.

Iran's parliament speaker posted on X after U.S. president's statement on a U.S. response:

"We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently. Break your commitments, and we'll switch to what we speak best," Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said.

It's unclear what this means for the overall ceasefire that's been in effect since April. Both sides have continued peace talks despite several flare ups in the region, including recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

But the talks haven't resulted in any movement toward a deal, despite Trump repeatedly saying one is close.

"I think it's going well," he said of the negotiations late Monday night, adding a peace deal could come within two to three days.

"We have a good chance of doing it. We should be able to do it in one hour … I don't think there are sticking points," he said.

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