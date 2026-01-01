Aspen Public Radio

110 E. Hallam Street, Ste.134

Aspen, CO 81611

(970) 920-9000

Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, Aspen Public Radio has grown from broadcasting the daily hog prices from the University of Wyoming to being considered one of the most relied-upon broadcast news institutions serving Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties.

Each weekday, Aspen Public Radio broadcasts 16 hours of national radio programming from NPR, American Public Media, PRX, and WNYC, along with 8 hours of international programming from the BBC and PRX (The World). From 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., local newscasts and radio features are broadcast within national programming. On the weekend, the station broadcasts a schedule of 22 national radio programs along with an evening special each Sunday night at 7 p.m., which often features a locally-recorded community conversation captured in front of a live local audience.

With a rapidly increasing population of more than 100,000 people, according to 2020 U.S. Census data, the need is greater than ever to serve the diverse communities of the Roaring Fork Valley by reporting on the complex issues we are collectively working to explore and address –with radio providing a unique and convenient way of delivering daily news and information.

In addition to providing an award-winning, daily local news service, Aspen Public Radio is an NPR member station, making us a partner in producing quality journalism for our nation as a whole.

Today our broadcast signal is reliably available on a single signal (88.9 FM) from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, Rifle to Eagle. And since you can take our service with you wherever you might want to go, Aspen Public Radio truly fits the region’s rural mountain lifestyle. Learn how to download the Aspen Public Radio app here.

Mission Statement of Aspen Public Radio: To support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner.

Aspen Public Radio is dedicated to fair, ethical journalism. We adhere to a Journalistic Code of Ethics and have adopted the network’s handbook outlining NPR standards.

Aspen Public Radio, broadcasting on 91.5 KAJX, Aspen and 88.9 KCJX, Carbondale, as well as several translators (see frequency map) is a public radio station located in Aspen, Colorado. We serve communities in the Roaring Fork, Crystal, Colorado, Fryingpan, and Eagle River valleys. Our primary format is NPR news. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts and its public file is located at the links below.

You may also listen to Aspen Public Radio on your Smart Speaker, via a stream and other options available here.

Contest Rules

Careers at Aspen Public Radio

Community Advisory Committee

Interactive Schedule

Commenting Guidelines

Personal Data Policy



Our people can be reached at 970-920-9000 or by sending an email to firstname.lastname@aspenpublicradio.org; and if you have general feedback or aren’t sure who to contact, please consider reaching out to Breeze Richardson directly at: breeze.richardson@aspenpublicradio.org.

Breeze Richardson, Executive Director

Daniel Costello, Program Director and Operations Manager*

Sage Smiley, News Director

Meaghan de L'Arbre, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships

Lauri Jackson, Office Manager and Membership Coordinator

Vic Vela, Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Regan Mertz, All Things Considered Host and Senior Reporter

Hannah Weaver, Women's Desk Reporter

Hussain Khan, Climate Desk Reporter

Eleanor Bennett, Social Justice Reporter

Lucy Peterson, Reporter

Drew Shaw, Reporter

Learn more about the Aspen Public Radio team here.

The above staff is supported by:

Greg Albrecht, Community Relations

Maeve Conran, RMCR Managing Editor

Rebecca Mirsky, Development

Lea Tucker, Media Relations

Kirk Hinderberger, IT Network Services

*Persons with disabilities may contact Daniel Costello (via phone, email, or US Mail) for assistance with access to our FCC online public files.

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The station is overseen by Roaring Fork Public Radio, Inc., a 501(c)(3) corporation (tax ID # 84-0884901). A station audit is conducted each spring by Reese, Henry and Company. The audited financials may be viewed at the station during regular business hours.

Public File Links

KAJX, Aspen, CO | Public Files

KCJX, Carbondale, CO | Public Files



Diversity Statement

Roaring Fork Public Radio, Inc. (Aspen Public Radio) is an equal-opportunity employer committed to increasing the diversity of its community. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, gender identity or expression, disability, or sexual orientation in our activities or our employment practices.

Aspen Public Radio Board of Directors - August 2026:

Daniel Baker, Steve Baird (Vice-Chair/Treasurer), Nick Bowen (Chair), Brian Brady, Marcy Carlin (Secretary), David Chazen, William Dolan, Martha Metz, Melinda Payson, Bob Purvis, Michael Schatz, Ashley Todey, and Alexa Wesner; with Honorary Directors Doug Carlson, Gary Gerst, and Anne Tobey

2026 Board Meeting Schedule | Aspen Public Radio board meetings are held in the conference room at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, 110 E. Hallam St., Aspen unless noted otherwise here. All meetings take place from 3-5 p.m. If you would like to know how to attend, please contact Lauri Jackson at 970-920-9000.

Thursday, January 29

Thursday, April 30

Thursday, July 30 at Catto Center at Toklat

Thursday, October 29

Thursday, December 17

The Board of Directors also has several working committees, including Finance, Development, Strategic Planning, and Governance, who meet on an approved schedule. Contact the station for more information.

Annual Reports:

Aspen Public Radio 2025 Impact Report (includes Annual Report 2024)

Aspen Public Radio 2024 Impact Report (includes Annual Report 2023)

Aspen Public Radio 2023 Impact Report (includes Annual Report 2022)

Aspen Public Radio Annual Report 2021

Aspen Public Radio Annual Report 2020

Financials:

2025 Audited Financial Statements - Roaring Fork Public Radio

2024 Audited Financial Statements - Roaring Fork Public Radio

2023 Audited Financial Statements - Roaring Fork Public Radio

2022 Audited Financial Statements - Roaring Fork Public Radio

Additional Documents:

Aspen Public Radio Diversity Statement

Aspen Public Radio CPB AFR 2024

Aspen Public Radio Annual EEO Report 2025

Aspen Public Radio 990 2025