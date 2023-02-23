Lift Lines: Stella and Marco Vazquez

Stella Vazquez, a 9-year-old snowboarder from Miami, says hot chocolate can “unfreeze anything” on a cold day on the mountain.

It’s been a cold, snowy and sometimes damp week on the mountains, with temperatures forecast to be in the teens Friday on the slopes of Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass Ski Area. (Buttermilk will be a bit warmer, with the Aspen Snowmass app forecasting a high of 26 degrees.)

But the cloudy skies and frigid temperatures couldn’t keep 9-year-old snowboarder Stella Vazquez or her dad Marco off the slopes of Snowmass on Monday. They’re visiting from Miami on a multi-week vacation.

Stella shared her trick to keeping warm on the Village Express chairlift.

“Yesterday, I cried, because my feet were frozen … I came back because when my feet froze, I drank hot chocolate, and go back, because my feet were warm, my whole body was warm,” she said.

So, is hot chocolate the solution to every cold day?

Stella seems to think so. According to her, it can “unfreeze anything.”