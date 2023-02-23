© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a new series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Stella and Marco Vazquez

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published February 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST
Stella and Marco Vazquez of Miami ride the Village Express chairlift at Snowmass Ski Area on Feb. 20.
Stella and Marco Vazquez of Miami ride the Village Express chairlift at Snowmass Ski Area on Feb. 20. According to Stella, hot chocolate can “unfreeze anything.”

Stella Vazquez, a 9-year-old snowboarder from Miami, says hot chocolate can “unfreeze anything” on a cold day on the mountain.

It’s been a cold, snowy and sometimes damp week on the mountains, with temperatures forecast to be in the teens Friday on the slopes of Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass Ski Area. (Buttermilk will be a bit warmer, with the Aspen Snowmass app forecasting a high of 26 degrees.)

But the cloudy skies and frigid temperatures couldn’t keep 9-year-old snowboarder Stella Vazquez or her dad Marco off the slopes of Snowmass on Monday. They’re visiting from Miami on a multi-week vacation.

Stella shared her trick to keeping warm on the Village Express chairlift.

“Yesterday, I cried, because my feet were frozen … I came back because when my feet froze, I drank hot chocolate, and go back, because my feet were warm, my whole body was warm,” she said.

So, is hot chocolate the solution to every cold day?

Stella seems to think so. According to her, it can “unfreeze anything.”

Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
