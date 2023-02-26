© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
APR20_webHeader_SpringVersion4
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
LIFTLINES5 (600 × 320 px) (1).png
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a new series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Ralph Sheehan

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published February 26, 2023 at 8:08 PM MST
Skier Ralph Sheehan of Aspen rides the Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain on Feb. 21. Conditions during the 2022-23 ski season are as good as they’ve been in several decades, according to Sheehan.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Skier Ralph Sheehan of Aspen rides the Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain on Feb. 21. Conditions during the 2022-23 ski season are as good as they’ve been in several decades, according to Sheehan.

The winter storms last week brought nearly a foot and a half of fresh powder to some spots on the mountains, and there’s more on the way this week.

Ralph Sheehan from Aspen has been skiing for most of his life, and he says the conditions this season — “cold, soft and snowy” — are as good as they’ve been in a couple of decades.

He knows it because he’s skied it for himself.

“You can't tell anything from your couch — you've got to go up on the mountain and look to see if you like it,” Sheehan said on a ride on the Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain on Feb. 21. “If I don't like it, oh, I'll turn around and get out of there or go have a coffee early. If I do like it, I stay. It's a pretty easy choice.”

After all, Sheehan said, “every day I come up here, I'm pleasantly surprised for some reason.”

Tags
Arts & Culture HomepageLift LinesSki Culture
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
See stories by Kaya Williams