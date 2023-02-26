Lift Lines: Ralph Sheehan

The winter storms last week brought nearly a foot and a half of fresh powder to some spots on the mountains, and there’s more on the way this week.

Ralph Sheehan from Aspen has been skiing for most of his life, and he says the conditions this season — “cold, soft and snowy” — are as good as they’ve been in a couple of decades.

He knows it because he’s skied it for himself.

“You can't tell anything from your couch — you've got to go up on the mountain and look to see if you like it,” Sheehan said on a ride on the Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain on Feb. 21. “If I don't like it, oh, I'll turn around and get out of there or go have a coffee early. If I do like it, I stay. It's a pretty easy choice.”

After all, Sheehan said, “every day I come up here, I'm pleasantly surprised for some reason.”