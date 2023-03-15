© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a new series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Ron Reed

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 15, 2023 at 7:21 PM MDT
New Castle resident Ron Reed goes for a cross-country ski at the West Elk Trails on January 13, 2023. The trails are groomed for skiing and snowshoeing throughout the winter.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
New Castle resident Ron Reed goes for a cross-country ski at the West Elk Trails on January 13, 2023. The trails are groomed for skiing and snowshoeing throughout the winter.

You might already be familiar with popular local cross-country skiing hubs like Ashcroft Ski Touring, the Spring Gulch Trail System near Carbondale and the Aspen Snowmass Nordic network. Together, those systems offer nearly 150 kilometers of groomed trails.

But several more kilometers offer peace and solitude further downvalley at the West Elk Trails system outside of New Castle.

On a sunny day earlier this winter, Ron Reed from New Castle was out there with his dog.

He said he’s been coming up to this trail network for 21 years, sharing the peace and quiet with his canine companions.

“I want to get out here with pooches I've had over the years and just enjoy, you know, because pooches just enjoy it too,” Reed said. “It's such a short life for them and it's all about, for me, to keep the dog happy, you know? Because they bring joy to us.”

Reporter Kaya Williams spoke to Reed in January while visiting the West Elk Trails for a story, which you can hear during our spring membership drive March 20-24.

Tags
Arts & Culture Lift LinesSki Culture
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
See stories by Kaya Williams