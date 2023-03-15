Lift Lines: Ron Reed

You might already be familiar with popular local cross-country skiing hubs like Ashcroft Ski Touring, the Spring Gulch Trail System near Carbondale and the Aspen Snowmass Nordic network. Together, those systems offer nearly 150 kilometers of groomed trails.

But several more kilometers offer peace and solitude further downvalley at the West Elk Trails system outside of New Castle.

On a sunny day earlier this winter, Ron Reed from New Castle was out there with his dog.

He said he’s been coming up to this trail network for 21 years, sharing the peace and quiet with his canine companions.

“I want to get out here with pooches I've had over the years and just enjoy, you know, because pooches just enjoy it too,” Reed said. “It's such a short life for them and it's all about, for me, to keep the dog happy, you know? Because they bring joy to us.”

Reporter Kaya Williams spoke to Reed in January while visiting the West Elk Trails for a story, which you can hear during our spring membership drive March 20-24.