Challenge Aspen participants find ‘family’ and flower power at summer performing arts camp

Musical theater might not be the first thing people associate with Challenge Aspen; the nonprofit based in Snowmass Village is best known for its adaptive skiing and snowboarding programs, and for other outdoor recreation opportunities like biking and water sports.

But Challenge Aspen’s annual “Magic of Music and Dance” camp has something of an irresistible pull for participants. Some have been coming to the camp for nearly two decades; the program, now based at The Arts Campus at Willits, draws a mix of longtime locals and visitors from across the country.

“I think people are surprised to know that we offer programming year-round — summer, fall, spring, and of course, winter for skiing,” said Callie Dickson, who organizes recreational, educational and cultural programming for Challenge Aspen. “And this is a really popular camp.”

This year’s camp started Monday and wrapped up Friday, with a focus on the peace, love and rock and roll of the 1960s; the production, “Ticket to Ride,” was a jukebox musical of classic Beatles songs like “Yellow Submarine” and “All You Need is Love.”

It was more hippy-dippy than last summer’s circus-themed production of “The Greatest Showman,” but the same messages of community and inclusion were just as much a part of the melody — this time, with a lot more tie-dye.

At a full-fledged production on Friday, participants donned wigs, Sergeant Pepper outfits, and a proliferation of peace sign accessories. Volunteers who have been supporting the program all week joined the costumed campers onstage to form a cast of more than two dozen enthusiastic performers.

Katherine Jones, a camper visiting the area from Kentucky, said she appreciates the connections she’s formed with other participants throughout the program. (Jones also had kudos for the show’s director, Roaring Fork Valley local Micha Shoepe, who is “amazing,” “generous,” and “great with other people,” she said.)

“I would say it’s great to be with them,” Jones said. “They're like a family to me.”

Jones, now 23, has been acting for more than a decade. She said the craft — and this camp — are a lot of fun, but performing comes with a sense of achievement, too.

“I feel my favorite thing about this week is going to be everything, from the music to the dance, to … all that stuff you've accomplished,” Jones said.

The camp wrapped up on Friday with a full-fledged production of “Ticket to Ride” on the TACAW stage. Participants will also perform at Challenge Aspen’s Denim and Diamonds Gala, which takes place Saturday night at the Buttermilk Mountain Lodge.