Arts & Culture

‘Festival del Rancho’ celebrates Hispanic heritage and Latine culture at Anderson Ranch Arts Center

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published September 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM MDT
Claudia Pawl leads a Latin dance lesson during a Hispanic Heritage celebration at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village on Sept. 17, 2022. Pawl will return as emcee for the 2023 iteration, called the “Festival del Rancho.”
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
The Anderson Ranch Arts Center will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the rich history of Latine culture during its “Festival del Rancho” on Saturday afternoon.

The annual event in Snowmass Village features dance lessons, live music, and a Ballet Folklórico performance — plus tacos and sweets, arts and crafts and other cultural demonstrations.

But last year, the real star of the festival was a member of the crowd, not much older than a toddler, dressed like a pint-sized cowboy and completely mesmerized by the festivities.

“I remember him clearly — he was amazing,” said Claudia Pawl, the returning emcee of the event. (Pawl is also an interpreter who runs Convey Language Solutions and a Latin dance performer who teaches lessons as the founder of Mezcla Socials.)

Pawl immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico in the early ‘90s, and knows just how good it feels to share her culture with kids who are growing up in the valley now.

“It is pride. There's pride in there,” Pawl said. “There's connection, there's culture, and I think teaching others to live it and enjoy it will pass it on to further generations in the future.”

A pint-sized attendee watches an Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico performance during a celebration of Latine arts and culture at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village on Sept. 17, 2022. The “Festival del Rancho” returns in 2023 with music, food, dancing and other activities.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
For Pawl, festivals like this one at Anderson Ranch allow her to honor the culture she grew up with.

“We … live in a cultural world that is filled with artistic richness, and you see that in the murals, you see that in the dancing, you see that in the way we live our lives,” Pawl said. “And having emigrated to the United States, and now being part of these festivals, for me, that feels like a slice of home, like a slice of that culture that I don't get to live every day.”

It’s also a chance to learn about other forms of Latine expression, she said.

“It allows me to enjoy art in different forms that maybe I wasn't exposed to when I was a child in Mexico,” she said.

The Festival del Rancho is free for all ages to attend, and registration is encouraged but not required. Dance lessons start at 1:15 p.m., followed by a live band called Sontres and a performance by the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico dancers. The festival will wrap up with a community dance party, featuring a DJ and performances by a Mezcla Socials ensemble and the Roaring Divas drag group. The celebration concludes at 5 p.m.

And next month, Anderson Ranch will continue its programming focused on Latine culture and community with visiting artists, a gallery exhibition, a panel on art and belonging and a workshop for local educators. For more information, visit andersonranch.org.

Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
