Siblings share the stage in student production of ‘Spamalot’

A group of local students is staging Monty Python’s “Spamalot” at the Aspen District Theatre this weekend.

It’s a musical based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” — which is itself a spoof on the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.

And in this Theatre Aspen Education production, the oddball medieval comedy is a family affair, with multiple sets of siblings in the cast.

“My twin Clare has like, peer pressured me into doing shows again, and it's a lot of fun,” said Bow Williams, who plays Sir Robin in the show.

Their sister Clare plays Prince Herbert, and she loves that she gets to share the stage with Bow.

“They’re just my favorite person in the world, so getting to share my favorite thing, which is theater with them, is just really special to me,” Clare said.

Not every sibling pair is so tightly bonded, though. The Khan-Farooqis say they’re competitive at home — and just about everywhere else — but in the theater, they’re able to connect through their shared experiences.

“It's fun because we're forced to push aside our sibling rivalries that we have,” said Khalil Khan-Farooqi, who plays King Arthur. His older sister, Mino, is Sir Lancelot.

“It's more just about being the characters, so we have to get more comfortable with each other as opposed to just always fighting,” Khalil added.

Mino agrees, at least on this matter.

“It's nice to spend more time with him,” she said. “And I feel like I get to know him a lot better, see some sides of him that I don't necessarily see at home. … It's nice to see my brother enjoying the same things I enjoy and doing big things.”

“Spamalot” runs through Sunday at the Aspen District Theatre.